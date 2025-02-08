Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Nepal & France sign MoU to begin HydroNepal Project

Feb 8, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), the Embassy of France in Nepal, and Blue Water Intelligence signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch the HydroNepal Project. NEA Managing Director Kul Man Ghising and CEO of BWI Jeremy Fain signed the MoU in the presence of French Ambassador Virginie Corteval. This initiative of digitising Nepal’s river basins is expected to optimise its vast hydropower resources and support preparedness for hydrological risks.

The project is expected to support Nepal’s long-term vision for low-carbon energy development by digitising basin data and providing advanced hydrological insights, including river discharge forecasts, flow duration curves, and flow frequency analysis. By collaboration between NEA, BWI, and the Central Department of Hydrology and Meteorology of Tribhuvan University (TU), the project aims to enhance the understanding of hydrological processes in the Himalayan region under a changing climate and their impact on hydropower generation. 

