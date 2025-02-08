Bangladesh: TIB criticizes, inaction of Yunus administration amid nationwide violence

AMN / WEB DESK

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on Friday expressed deep concern over the vandalism and violence at Mujib Memorial Museum, Dhaka and almost in the entire country over the past two days and criticised Dr Yunus administration’s role to prevent it. The organization condemned the government’s passive stance in addressing the situation, which has been limited to issuing statements.

The anti-corruption watchdog said in a statement that the emerging situation in Bangladesh is risky for democratic transition, good governance and state stability. The need for effective government action to control and prevent the crisis, rather than merely issuing statements, it emphasized.

TIB’s Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said that despite prior announcements of violent agendas, both law enforcement agencies and the military, who were supposed to assist in the government’s actions, showed alarming indifference and failure to take preventive measures.

Following the events, the government’s attempt to evade responsibility with statements like “unwanted and unexpected” is also concerning, he added.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman raised the question of how active and effective the government and related institutions were in controlling the situation, which is critical in ensuring stability.

He said, “There is no way to deny that during the authoritarian regime driven by the unlimited lust of partisanship and dynasticism, the most irreparable damage to Bangabandhu, the Liberation War and the spirit of the Liberation War was done by autocrat Sheikh Hasina and her cronies, who are accused of genocide”.

However, he added that the “vindictive vandalism and violence that is going on across the country without following the path of legal reaction cannot be tolerated in any way. It will not send any positive message at home or abroad about a stable Bangladesh after the July uprising”.

Moreover, he called on the government and state authorities to ensure democratic rights, protect individuals from harassment, and work towards tolerance and cooperation with all stakeholders.

TIB’s Executive Director urged everyone to respect the rule of law and avoid destructive actions.