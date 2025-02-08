Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh elections could be held by end of 2025: Yunus

Feb 7, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus, has stated that the next general election could take place at the end of this year at the earliest.


In an interview with Japanese public broadcaster NHK, Yunus emphasized that elections are a crucial step toward restoring democracy. However, he stressed the need to first stabilize the country, which he described as “devastated in every aspect” by the previous Awami League government. “Given the circumstances when we took over, I believe we have come a long way. It was a completely devastated society—its economy, political system, and judiciary were all in disarray,” he said.


He reaffirmed his commitment to creating a “safe and sound” environment before holding elections, ensuring that the new government inherits a stable foundation. While he suggested elections could be held by late 2025, he had previously indicated in a December 16 address that they could take place anytime between late 2025 and mid-2026.


Yunus acknowledged the role of young people in shaping Bangladesh’s future, stating, “They want to showcase their creative power and share it with the world. That is the ambition we have in mind as we move forward.”


NHK recalled that Sheikh Hasina’s government collapsed in August last year, after mass student-led protests, paving the way for Yunus to assume leadership of the interim government.

