Congo : Escalating violence triggers mass displacement

AMN/ WEB DESK

Escalating fight between M23 rebels and Congolese troops in Congo has caused thousands of people to flee, with many heading towards the provincial capital, Bukavu.

Recent incidents of bombing in Nyabibwe town and killing of 3 NGO workers in North Kivu province has led to mass displacement. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that health facilities in North Kivu have been heavily impacted by recent violence.

The threat of infectious diseases has multiplied where cholera, malaria, measles, meningitis, mpox and tuberculosis are among the major concerns. On Friday, leaders from East and Southern Africa met in Tanzania for a summit on the crisis in the eastern DRC, which was also the focus of a Special Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.