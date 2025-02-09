Bangladesh launches ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ to tackle violence

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The Bangladesh government has launched a nationwide security crackdown, titled ‘Operation Devil Hunt,’ following a violent attack on students and civilians in Gazipur area on Friday night. The operation, spearheaded by joint forces, commenced on Saturday and will be expanded across the country to curb unrest and apprehend those responsible for the violence.



The decision was made during a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs, where law enforcement agencies discussed measures to restore law and order. Officials stated that Operation Devil Hunt aims to take strict action against those involved in the attack and prevent further destabilization. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that more details regarding the operation will be disclosed at a press briefing on Sunday (February 9).



A superintendent of police from the Barishal division, requesting anonymity, told this reporter, “We have compiled a list of leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organizations in the district. Those attempting to create sabotage, and if they are in the country, we will nab them.”



The Gazipur Attack: What Happened? The violence erupted late on Friday night when at least 15 people were injured during an attack in Gazipur. The incident took place as a group of agitators allegedly attempted to vandalize the home of former minister and Awami League leader AKM Mozammel Haque in the Dhirashram area.



According to Arifur Rahman, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Gazipur Sadar Police Station, law enforcement responded promptly to the scene and admitted the injured to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital. “We did not find anyone to immediately ask about the incident, so we could not confirm what exactly transpired at that moment. Later, police and army members brought the situation under control,” the OC said.



Eyewitnesses and police sources said that around 9pm, a group attacked Mozammel’s residence, vandalizing the property. A local mosque made an announcement alleging a robbery at the house and urged residents to intervene.



Meanwhile, another source stated that around 12:30am, a group of suspected Awami League loyalists attacked activists of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement—the student platform that played a key role in the ouster of former premier Sheikh Hasina. The students were reportedly trying to protect Mozammel Haque’s residence from vandalism when they were assaulted. At least 20 people, including several student leaders, sustained critical injuries.