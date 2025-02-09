Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Israel Releases 183 Palestinian Prisoners in Exchange for Hostages Under Ceasefire Deal

Feb 8, 2025
Israel has released 183 Palestinian prisoners as part of a broader exchange for Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Israel has begun releasing Palestinian prisoners after Hamas freed three Israeli hostages.

The prisoners released today include individuals with various charges, from involvement in militant attacks to those arrested without trial since Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack.

This release is part of a broader arrangement under the ceasefire deal brokered by international mediators.

For those released, the moment marked a bittersweet return to their families, many of whom had been waiting for years.

The Israeli government, in a statement, acknowledged the release of the prisoners as part of an effort to continue the de-escalation process, though officials emphasised that the release of Palestinian prisoners should not be seen as an overall shift in Israel’s policy toward the Gaza Strip and Hamas.

Hamas, for its part, has maintained that the exchange of prisoners is a crucial step in addressing longstanding grievances and advancing the cause of Palestinian rights.

