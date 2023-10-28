Israel rejects UN resolution urging humanitarian truce in Gaza

AMN

Israel has dismissed the UN resolution urging a humanitarian truce in Gaza, vowing that it will continue to defend itself. Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said that the UN no longer held even one ounce of legitimacy or relevance. Vowing that his country would use every means in fighting Hamas, he called it a dark day for the UN and for mankind.

Earlier on Friday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly called for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas. There were 120 votes in favour, 14 against, and 45 abstentions. The resolution put forward by Jordan on behalf of the Arab group also condemned all acts of violence against Palestinian and Israeli civilians, including all terror and indiscriminate attacks. The US voted against the resolution but has called for a humanitarian pause in Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Israel’s military on Friday said it was expanding its operations, as its strikes intensified across the Gaza region. Spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israeli forces had increased the attacks in Gaza.