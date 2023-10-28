इंडियन आवाज़     28 Oct 2023 08:30:26      انڈین آواز

At least 21 dead in Kazakhstan coal mine fire

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 21 people have died in a mine fire at the Kostenko coal mine in Kazakhstan, owned by steel giant Arcelor Mittal. Of the 252 people working at the Kostenko mine, 206 had been evacuated with 18 seeking medical help. Some 21 people had not been located after what appeared to be a methane blast, Arcelor Mittal Temirtau, the local unit of the company, said on Saturday. 

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the victims’ families.

This is the second fatal incident in last two months at a site operated by Arcelor Mittal in Kazakhstan. In August, four miners were killed after a fire broke out at the Karaganda mine. Arcelor Mittal Temirtau owns 15 coal and ore mines in Kazakhstan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جنرل اسمبلی: غزہ میں امدادی کارروائیوں کے لیے التوائے جنگ پر قرارداد منظور

اردن کی طرف سے پیش کی گئی قرارداد میں غزہ میں انسانی امدادی ک ...

مصنوعی ذہانت سے لاحق خدشات کا جائزہ لینے کے لیے اقوام متحدہ کے زیراہتمام ایک مشاورتی تنظیم کا قیام

مصنوعی ذہانت سے لاحق خدشات، اس سے حاصل ہونے والے مواقع اور اس ...

غزہ پر یو این جنرل اسمبلی کے ہنگامی اجلاس کا پہلا دن

اسرائیل۔فلسطین بحران پر اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی کا دو روز ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

@Powered By: Logicsart