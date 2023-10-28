At least 21 dead in Kazakhstan coal mine fire

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 21 people have died in a mine fire at the Kostenko coal mine in Kazakhstan, owned by steel giant Arcelor Mittal. Of the 252 people working at the Kostenko mine, 206 had been evacuated with 18 seeking medical help. Some 21 people had not been located after what appeared to be a methane blast, Arcelor Mittal Temirtau, the local unit of the company, said on Saturday.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the victims’ families.

This is the second fatal incident in last two months at a site operated by Arcelor Mittal in Kazakhstan. In August, four miners were killed after a fire broke out at the Karaganda mine. Arcelor Mittal Temirtau owns 15 coal and ore mines in Kazakhstan.