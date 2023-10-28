इंडियन आवाज़     28 Oct 2023 08:30:47      انڈین آواز

WHO calls for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, protection of health facilities, workers, and patients, and urgent access for life-saving supplies into and throughout Gaza. In a series of tweets on the social media platform X, the WHO chief said they have lost contact with their staff in Gaza. He added that reports of intense bombardment in Gaza are extremely distressing and they are worried about safety.

He said that evacuation of patients was not possible due to the bombardment and that it was not possible to find safe shelter. The blackout is also making it impossible for ambulances to reach the injured. He said the WHO appeals to all those who have the power to push for a ceasefire to act now.

The remarks from Mr. Ghebreyesus came after several United Nations agencies reported losing contact with the Gazan staff amid severe communications interruptions. Gaza is approaching a near-total internet blackout as the region suffered its worst loss in connectivity today since fighting first broke out on the 7th of October. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جنرل اسمبلی: غزہ میں امدادی کارروائیوں کے لیے التوائے جنگ پر قرارداد منظور

اردن کی طرف سے پیش کی گئی قرارداد میں غزہ میں انسانی امدادی ک ...

مصنوعی ذہانت سے لاحق خدشات کا جائزہ لینے کے لیے اقوام متحدہ کے زیراہتمام ایک مشاورتی تنظیم کا قیام

مصنوعی ذہانت سے لاحق خدشات، اس سے حاصل ہونے والے مواقع اور اس ...

غزہ پر یو این جنرل اسمبلی کے ہنگامی اجلاس کا پہلا دن

اسرائیل۔فلسطین بحران پر اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی کا دو روز ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

@Powered By: Logicsart