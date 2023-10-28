WHO calls for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

AMN/ WEB DESK

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, protection of health facilities, workers, and patients, and urgent access for life-saving supplies into and throughout Gaza. In a series of tweets on the social media platform X, the WHO chief said they have lost contact with their staff in Gaza. He added that reports of intense bombardment in Gaza are extremely distressing and they are worried about safety.

He said that evacuation of patients was not possible due to the bombardment and that it was not possible to find safe shelter. The blackout is also making it impossible for ambulances to reach the injured. He said the WHO appeals to all those who have the power to push for a ceasefire to act now.

The remarks from Mr. Ghebreyesus came after several United Nations agencies reported losing contact with the Gazan staff amid severe communications interruptions. Gaza is approaching a near-total internet blackout as the region suffered its worst loss in connectivity today since fighting first broke out on the 7th of October.