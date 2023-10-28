Australia: Authorities urges thousands of people in Queensland to evacuate as bushfires soar

AMN / WEB DESK

Authorities in Australia urged thousands of people in Queensland state to evacuate as 35 bushfires raze through the region. At least 30 homes have been destroyed so far with the town of Tara being amongst areas most at risk.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued an emergency bushfire warning emphasising that lives could be at risk. Almost 50 interstate firefighters have been asked to assist, with more potentially to be recruited from New Zealand.

The fires started earlier this week and spread across the state by hot and dry winds. Australia, currently, faces a high-risk bushfire season after the onset of an El Nino weather event, associated with extreme events such as wildfires, cyclones and droughts.