In Israel, new Parliament or 25th Knesset will be sworn in today as former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu advances talks with allies on forming a coalition consisting of right-wing partners. Of the 120 lawmakers of the 25th Knesset elected on 1st of November, 64 have endorsed Mr. Netanyahu to lead the next government, clearing the way for his promised comeback after just 14 months in opposition. The Knesset Central Elections Committee is an official, autonomous, and self-contained body. The major function of the Knesset is to legislate laws and revise them as necessary.

The majority secured by Netanyahu’s Likud party and its allies, two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and the rising far-right Religious Zionism alliance, is expected to usher in a stable government, ending an unprecedented period of political gridlock that saw five elections in less than four years. While the new Parliament will be sworn in later Tuesday, Mr Netanyahu’s coalition talks may grind on for days or even weeks, despite the broad ideological consensus within the bloc supporting his premiership.

But Mr. Netanyahu is facing particularly complex negotiations this time with the co-leaders of the far-right, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, in a position to demand key ministerial roles.