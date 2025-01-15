Israel intensifies attack on Gaza, strikes nearly 50 sites

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israeli forces intensified their assault on Gaza, today struck approximately 50 sites. Israeli authorities said the airstrikes targeted militants, weapons storage facilities, underground infrastructure, anti-tank fire positions, and Hamas military structures. Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defence Authority in Gaza, reported that the authority had retrieved the bodies of seven people and rescued dozens of wounded individuals after Israeli aircraft targeted the Al-Farabi School with at least one missile. According to him, the school, located in the Yarmouk area west of Gaza City, was housing displaced people.

The Israeli statement confirmed the strike, stating that it targeted a militant “holding a central position” who was hiding in the building, which they described as “a command and control centre” for attacks on Israeli forces in Gaza.

The airstrikes occurred amid Qatari, Egyptian, and American mediators talks with Israeli and Hamas officials in Doha to finalize a ceasefire-for-hostage agreement. The proposed deal aims to end more than 15 months of a deadly Israeli onslaught that has killed over 46,700 Palestinians and devastated Gaza while securing the release of approximately 100 hostages held in the enclave.