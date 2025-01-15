The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel intensifies attack on Gaza, strikes nearly 50 sites

Jan 16, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israeli forces intensified their assault on Gaza, today struck approximately 50 sites. Israeli authorities said the airstrikes targeted militants, weapons storage facilities, underground infrastructure, anti-tank fire positions, and Hamas military structures. Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defence Authority in Gaza, reported that the authority had retrieved the bodies of seven people and rescued dozens of wounded individuals after Israeli aircraft targeted the Al-Farabi School with at least one missile. According to him, the school, located in the Yarmouk area west of Gaza City, was housing displaced people.
The Israeli statement confirmed the strike, stating that it targeted a militant “holding a central position” who was hiding in the building, which they described as “a command and control centre” for attacks on Israeli forces in Gaza.

The airstrikes occurred amid Qatari, Egyptian, and American mediators talks with Israeli and Hamas officials in Doha to finalize a ceasefire-for-hostage agreement. The proposed deal aims to end more than 15 months of a deadly Israeli onslaught that has killed over 46,700 Palestinians and devastated Gaza while securing the release of approximately 100 hostages held in the enclave.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Singapore celebrate 60 years of establishment of diplomatic relations

Jan 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Romania deploys troops to Slovakia & Bulgaria to enhance its military presence

Jan 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India to supply 80 cabs to Sri Lanka for its police stations

Jan 16, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

سونیا گاندھی نے کانگریس کے نئے ہیڈکوارٹر کا افتتاح کیا۔

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

सोनिया गांधी ने कांग्रेस के नए मुख्यालय का उद्घाटन किया

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel intensifies attack on Gaza, strikes nearly 50 sites

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Singapore celebrate 60 years of establishment of diplomatic relations

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment