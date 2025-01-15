The Indian Awaaz

India Singapore celebrate 60 years of establishment of diplomatic relations

Jan 16, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and Singapore today discussed cooperation in semiconductors, industrial parks, skilling, digitalisation and trade development. External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar held a meeting with the visiting President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam in New Delhi. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said, that as the two countries celebrate 60 years of bilateral relations, he is confident that Singapore’s President’s visit will add new momentum to the Índia – Singapore comprehensive strategic partnership.
President Tharman will hold discussions with President Droupadi Murmu tomorrow at Rashtrapati Bhawan. President Murmu will also host a banquet in his honour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also meet with the President of Singapore. Mr Shanmugaratnam is on a five-day visit to India. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, members of parliament, and officials. This is his first visit to India as the President of Singapore. President Tharman will also visit Odisha on Friday and Saturday. India and Singapore have extensive cooperation based on a long tradition of friendship, trust, and mutual respect. President Tharman’s visit is expected to provide further momentum to bilateral relations between the two nations.

