Israel Continues Ground Offensive in Gaza as More Than 80 Palestinians Killed in Strikes

Sep 25, 2025

September 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israel continues the ground offensive in Gaza as more than 80 Palestinians were killed by an Israeli strike across the Gaza Strip yesterday. The strike hit a building and tents sheltering displaced families in Gaza City’s central Daraj neighbourhood. The Israeli military said it struck two Hamas fighters and refuted the claims of casualties. Meanwhile, Israeli tanks and troops continued their advance into the city, which Israel says is the last stronghold of Hamas. The military has said the ground offensive aims to secure the release of the hostages still held by Hamas and ensure the Palestinian armed group’s decisive defeat.

