UN chief stresses need to ensure human control of AI over use of force

Last Updated on September 25, 2025 8:54 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the importance of ensuring human control of artificial intelligence (AI) over the use of force. He added that the Security Council and UN member states must ensure that military use of AI remains in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. Human control and judgment must be preserved in every use of force.

The Secretary-General also warned that AI can be weaponised and that AI-enabled cyberattacks can disrupt or destroy critical infrastructure in minutes. Hence, a coherent global regulatory framework for AI must be in place, and in addition to that, governments, platforms, media and civil society must cooperate to detect and deter AI-generated deception.