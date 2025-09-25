The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN chief stresses need to ensure human control of AI over use of force

Sep 25, 2025

Last Updated on September 25, 2025 8:54 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the importance of ensuring human control of artificial intelligence (AI) over the use of force.  He added that the Security Council and UN member states must ensure that military use of AI remains in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. Human control and judgment must be preserved in every use of force.

The Secretary-General also warned that AI can be weaponised and that AI-enabled cyberattacks can disrupt or destroy critical infrastructure in minutes. Hence, a coherent global regulatory framework for AI must be in place, and in addition to that, governments, platforms, media and civil society must cooperate to detect and deter AI-generated deception.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Stock Indices Decline for Second Consecutive Day Amid Profit-Taking, Jobless Claims Drop

Sep 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: Youth revolt demands a special session to reorganize the Nepali Congress party

Sep 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel Continues Ground Offensive in Gaza as More Than 80 Palestinians Killed in Strikes

Sep 25, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kargil Shuts Down on KDA Call, Demands Sixth Schedule; DM Imposes Restrictions

25 September 2025 8:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP Announces Bihar Poll Team Led by Dharmendra Pradhan

25 September 2025 8:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

10 Maoists, Including Young Women, Surrender to Jharkhand DGP

25 September 2025 8:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Sikkim to Open Dok-La & Cho-La for Domestic Battlefield Tourism from Next Month

25 September 2025 8:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments