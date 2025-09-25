Nepal: Youth revolt demands a special session to reorganize the Nepali Congress party

Last Updated on September 25, 2025 8:55 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Gen Z protest against corruption, which toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led government in Nepal, has clearly led to major political parties thinking of an internal overhaul. The largest political party of Nepal, Nepali Congress, is facing pressure to change to accommodate the nation’s current aspirations. On Monday, a signature campaign led by General Secretary Gagan Thapa and senior leader Shekhar Koirala was launched, demanding a special general convention to restructure the party in response to the Gen Z uprising.

The Congress has a total of 4,743 General Convention representatives; 40% of the representatives can vote to get a special convention. To call the special convention, the Thapa-Koirala faction must secure support from almost 2,000 party representatives. Presently, the chairperson of Nepali Congress, Sher Bahadur Deuba, is undergoing treatment in Nepal Military Hospital in Chhauni after being badly beaten on September 9 by Gen Z protestors.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal addressed the seventh plenary meeting of the Central Committee of Nepal Communist Party (Maoist Centre) at Pragya Bhawan, Kamaladi. Dahal has forwarded a four-point proposal for party reorganisation. The proposal includes appointing maximum youths in the different party committees, and increasing the representation of women, Dalits and marginalised communities. If a proposal is approved by the party committee, a general convention may be held within a few months.

Earlier, on September 10, CPN UML secretary Yogesh Bhattarai presented his 10-point proposal on social media, aimed at party reconstruction to implement the Gen Z movement’s demands to end corruption and injustice to safeguard Nepal and its identity. During the Rashtriya Swatantra Party central Committee meeting on Wednesday, emphasis was given on party transformation, organisational restructuring, upcoming elections and convention. RSP chairperson Rabi Lamichhane, who was released from Nakhu Prison during the Gen Z protest on Sept 9, is back in jail.