US Stock Indices Decline for Second Consecutive Day Amid Profit-Taking, Jobless Claims Drop

Sep 25, 2025

Sep 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

US stock indices closed in negative territory for the second straight session on Wednesday amid profit-booking. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped around 0.4 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index slipped over 0.3 per cent, and the S&P 500 declined around 0.3 per cent.

On the economic front, the number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits decreased from the prior week’s upwardly revised figure. According to the Labour Department report, initial claims for state unemployment benefits dipped by 14 thousand to a seasonally adjusted 2,18,000 during the week ending on the 20th of September.

