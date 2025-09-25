The Indian Awaaz

7 Buddhist Monks, Including Romanian, Russian & Indian, Killed as Rail Cart Trolley Crashes Near Na Uyana Monastery

Sep 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Seven Buddhist monks were killed and four others injured when a rail cart trolley operated by cable crashed near the Na Uyana Monastery in Pansiyagama, Melsiripura, in central Sri Lanka today. The accident took place last night as 13 monks were returning to the monastery after religious rituals.

Police said among the dead were three foreign nationals – a Romanian, a Russian and an Indian monk. The body of the Indian monk, who had been residing at the monastery, was sent to Gokarella District Hospital along with the other foreign victims. Two monks escaped with minor injuries by jumping from the cart before the crash. Authorities believe the cable support snapped as the trolley was being pulled toward the mountain peak. Pansiyagama Police are continuing their investigation into the accident. 

