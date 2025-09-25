The Indian Awaaz

Iran does not seek nuclear weapons: Iranian President Pezeshkian

Sep 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the UN General Assembly that his country does not seek to build nuclear weapons or wishes to seek them externally. President Pezeshkian said the attempts by the three European countries of Britain, France and Germany, which are parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, to reinstate UN sanctions against Iran are illegitimate.

Earlier Pezeshkian and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, held talks over Tehran’s nuclear issue and stressed that Iran has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, also voicing the country’s readiness to hold talks with the European sides on its nuclear issue within an acceptable framework. Macron also underlined France’s determination to resolve issues in its relations with Iran, noting that Paris was willing to maintain peace and stability in West Asia and prevent the eruption of conflicts.

