इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2024 02:35:11      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Israel claims to eliminate senior Hezbollah commander; In retaliation Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets at northern Israeli

Leave a comment
Published On: By

web desk

Hezbollah said on Thursday it fired dozens of rockets at a northern Israeli town in response” to the killing of 10 civilians in southern Lebanon. In a stament the outfit said Islamic resistance fighters fired dozens of Katyusha-type rockets at Kiryat Shmona,” an Israeli town near the Lebanese border.

The United Nations urged a halt to a “dangerous escalation” of the conflict, which has played out in parallel to the Gaza war and fuelled concerns of a wider confrontation between the Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel. The Israeli military said it had killed a commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan unit, his commander and another operative in a “precision airstrike” in Nabatieh in Lebanon on Wednesday. But it did not mention the civilian casualties . Hezbollah said three of its fighters had been killed on Wednesday and later confirmed that among them was Ali al-Debs, a commander in the Radwan unit.  According to experts, with growing the conflict between Israel, Hezbollah there is a fear of opening a new front along Israel Lebanon border. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حمد الثانی کے ساتھ باہمی میٹنگ کی

وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حم ...

انتخابی بانڈ اسکیم ‘غیر آئینی’: سپریم کورٹ نے سیاسی جماعتوں کو چندہ دینے سے متعلق اسکیم کو کالعدم قرار دے دیا

سپریم کورٹ نے سیاسی جماعتوں کو چندہ دینے سے متعلق اسکیم کو کا ...

غزہ میں ہسپتالوں کو مسلسل نشانہ بنائے پر عالمی ادارہ صحت کو تشویش

© UNOCHAبمباری میں شمالی غزہ کا ایک علاقہ مکمل طور پر زمین بوس ہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart