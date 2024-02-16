Israel claims to eliminate senior Hezbollah commander; In retaliation Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets at northern Israeli

web desk

Hezbollah said on Thursday it fired dozens of rockets at a northern Israeli town in response” to the killing of 10 civilians in southern Lebanon. In a stament the outfit said Islamic resistance fighters fired dozens of Katyusha-type rockets at Kiryat Shmona,” an Israeli town near the Lebanese border.



The United Nations urged a halt to a “dangerous escalation” of the conflict, which has played out in parallel to the Gaza war and fuelled concerns of a wider confrontation between the Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel. The Israeli military said it had killed a commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan unit, his commander and another operative in a “precision airstrike” in Nabatieh in Lebanon on Wednesday. But it did not mention the civilian casualties . Hezbollah said three of its fighters had been killed on Wednesday and later confirmed that among them was Ali al-Debs, a commander in the Radwan unit. According to experts, with growing the conflict between Israel, Hezbollah there is a fear of opening a new front along Israel Lebanon border.