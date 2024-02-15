16th conference of World Social Forum 2024 commences in Kathmandu

WEB DESK

The 16th conference of the World Social Forum (WSF) 2024 commenced in Kathmandu on Thursday. The five-day WSF 2024 under the “Another World is Possible” banner aims to open horizontal exchange among civil society organisations, social movements, trade unions and individuals opposing neoliberal globalisation. The event opened with a Solidarity March starting from the main venue at Bhrikutimandap and passing through Bhadrakali, New Road Gate, Ratna Park and back to Bhrikutimandap. The participants of the march carried banners and placards with slogans in support of justice, peace, equality and an end to discrimination. Various national and international organisations related to different sectors and rights expressed their solidarity in the march. Some forty thousand people from 92 countries are expected to participate in the WSF. The opening ceremony was followed by a panel discussion featuring international speakers on various themes and subjects.

The Forum serves as a vital platform for open and horizontal exchange among civil society organisations, social movements, trade unions and individuals opposing neoliberal globalisation. This edition of the WSF will focus on a myriad of pressing issues including economic inequality, climate justice, labour, migration, caste discrimination, gender equality, peace, sustainable development and many others, to engage in dialogue and actions that challenge neoliberal globalization and promote a more equitable, sustainable, and just world. Since its inception in 2001, the WSF has been a beacon for social movements, unions and activists to come together, share experiences, and build strategies for change. The Kathmandu Forum represents a significant milestone, showcasing the resilience and diversity of global solidarity movements. It offers a unique platform for discussing solutions to many pressing global issues such as economic inequality, climate change, social justice and the rights of indigenous peoples. More than 1252 organizations from 92 countries are expected to take part in person and virtually in the five-day Forum which will conclude on the 19th of February.