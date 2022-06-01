FreeCurrencyRates.com

Iran dismisses IAEA’s latest report on country’s stockpile of enriched uranium

Iran dismissed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s latest report on the country’s stockpile of enriched uranium. Iran’s Foreign Ministry in a statement said that it is not fair and does not reflect the truth about the talks between Iran and the agency.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks during a press conference on Tuesday.

In a separate report published Monday, the IAEA estimated that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium had grown to more than 18 times the limit agreed in the 2015 deal.

The limit in the 2015 deal was set at 300 kg of a specific compound, the equivalent of 202.8 kg of uranium.

Iran and the IAEA agreed in March on an approach for resolving the issue of the sites, one of the remaining obstacles to reviving the 2015 deal.

