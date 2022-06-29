Iran and the US begin indirect talks

AMN / WEB DESK

Iran and the United States began indirect talks yesterday in Qatar aimed at finding a way to save Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Iran’s top Nuclear Negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met with European Union official Enrique Mora in Doha. The U.S. Special Representative for Iran Rob Malley also arrived in Qatar on Monday night ahead of the talks.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying it welcomed hosting the talks.

Iran and world powers agreed in 2015 to the nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord, raising tensions across the wider Middle East.