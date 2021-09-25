IPL: Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets

AMN

Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2021 season, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday. After this victory, CSK returned to the top of the table ahead of Delhi Capitals on Net Run Rate. Chasing a target of 157 runs, CSK posted 157 for four in 18.1 overs.

For Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu scored innings of 38 and 32 respectively. For RCB Harshal Patel scalped two wickets while Yuzvendra Chahal and Glen Maxwell returned with one wicket each. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis were in top form, scoring 38 and 31 runs respectively.

Earlier, RCB posted 156 for six in 20 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal 70 and Virat Kohli 53 scoring half-centuries. Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur were in excellent bowling form for Chennai Super Kings, taking three and two wickets respectively. Dwayne Bravo was declared Player of the Match. Today, Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 0730 pm.