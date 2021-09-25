Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be next Chief of IAF
World Peace Day being observed today
In US PM Modi likely to discuss Afghanistan crisis during talks with President Biden
Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina conferred award for country’s steady progress in achieving UN SDGs
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Sep 2021 06:02:03      انڈین آواز

Indian Women’s hockey team is now a force to reckon with at International Level: Midfielder Neha Goyal

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Ace midfielder Neha Goyal feels that the women’s hockey team with their superb showing at the Tokyo Olympics has established India as a force to reckon with at the International level.

“Our performance at the Tokyo Olympics has changed our mentality and given us the self-belief to compete with any team in the world.

“Our win over Australia in the Quarter Final brought about a shift in our mentality. Coming into that match, Australia had topped their Pool by winning all their matches” She told Hockey India.

Defeating them gave us a lot of confidence, which we will carry with us going forward as we prepare to play more important tournaments in the future. Along with a change in our mentality, we have improved our training and fitness levels as well,” said Neha.

Though the team narrowly missed out on a medal after pushing Great Britain to the edge in the Bronze Medal match, the 24-year-old from Sonepat believes that it was’ historic performance in the Tokyo Games.
Admitting that her Olympic debut stands out as a landmark moment for her career thus far, she said “I was nervous before the occasion, but very excited. It has always been my dream to play in the Olympics since I started playing hockey.

This was my first time, so I did not take too much pressure upon myself and tried to enjoy the moment. I also gained some confidence in our tours of Argentina and Germany before the Olympics, where I felt that we were able to compete well with some really good teams.

“In the end, the team performed well, and I was happy with my individual performance over the course of the tournament as well.” the midfielder said
Neha aid her ambition is to further polish her individual game so that she can continue to contribute to the success of the team in future competitions.

“As a team, our next target is to do well at the Asian Games and the World Cup next year. I am continuing to work on my own game so I can continue to contribute to the team’s fortunes.

“As a Centre, my job is to be effective on both ends of the field by helping out the defence, as well as the attack. I feel I am a skilful player, and attacking comes more naturally to me, but I want to maintain a balance in my game.” She added

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC beat Army Green to complete semifinal lineup

HSB Kolkata, 25 September; Bengaluru FC (BFC) came from behind yet again to register a 3-2 win against Army ...

Indian Women’s hockey team is now a force to reckon with at International Level: Midfielder Neha Goyal

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace midfielder Neha Goyal feels that the women's hockey team with their super ...

IPL: Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets

AMN Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Match 35 of the Indian Premier ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz