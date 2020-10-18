IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad to take on Kolkata Knight Riders while Mumbai Indians face Kings XI Punjab

In IPL Cricket, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi, while Mumbai Indians will face Kings XI Punjab in Dubai today.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in Sharjah last night. Shikhar Dhawan smashed his maiden IPL century and Axar Patel whacked three sixes in the final over to help Delhi team.

Dhawan smashed 101 runs off 58 balls and recorded his first-ever century in the IPL to guide Delhi Capitals to the top spot.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja’s knocks powered Chennai Super Kings to 179 for 4 in their 20 overs. For Delhi Capitals, Nortje claimed two wickets while Rabada and Deshpande bagged one wicket each.