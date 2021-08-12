International Youth Day; Focus on transforming Food Systems

AMN / NEWS DEK

Today is International Youth Day. The day provides an opportunity for governments and others to draw attention to youth issues worldwide.

The theme of the International Youth Day 2021 is – Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health which highlights the success of such a global effort will not be achieved without the meaningful participation of young people.

In the year 1999, in its resolution, the United Nations General Assembly endorsed the recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth that 12 August be declared International Youth Day.

This year, the day will be celebrated by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in association with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Major Group for Children and Youth.