International cooperation is answer to COVID challenge: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today said that international cooperation is the answer to the COVID challenge, be it vaccines, medicines, PPE or oxygen.

Addressing the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting at Matera in Italy today, the Minister said, institutional multilateralism has been found wanting.

He said, reforms have many forms, but vaccine equity will be the immediate test.

He also said, real economy needs decentralised globalisation, including in manufacturing, food and health. He stressed that resilient supply chains must develop in parallel.

The Minister also met United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and reviewed the progress of bilateral Road Map.

They discussed the state of the world, regional issues, COVID and climate action.