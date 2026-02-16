The Indian Awaaz

International AYUSH Conference and Exhibition 2026 begins at Dubai World Trade Centre

Feb 16, 2026

AMN / DUBAI

The 3rd International AYUSH Conference and Exhibition 2026 opened at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Feb 15. The three-day event, which runs until February 17, seeks to highlight ancient medical traditions and their contemporary applications. The conference theme is “Evidence-Based AYUSH Interventions in Mind-Body Health”.

Inaugurating the conference, Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav said, India’s traditional knowledge systems are now playing a key role in global health discussions. He said, AYUSH systems offer holistic and evidence-based solutions focused on harmony between body, mind and the environment. 

Mr Jadhav informed that a draft white paper on AYUSH-based mind-body interventions will be discussed at the conference. More than 120 exhibitors from across the AYUSH sector are participating in the event. It also includes a film festival, an exhibition and a cultural evening. The event aligns with the World Health Organisation’s global strategy on traditional medicine.

