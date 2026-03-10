Preventive healthcare, research ecosystem key to India’s future: PM Modi

Last Updated on March 10, 2026 1:04 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India’s health infrastructure has become stronger in the past few years. Addressing a post-budget webinar on Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas – Fulfilling Aspirations of People, Mr Modi said that fulfilling the aspirations of the people is not merely a matter of discussion but the very foundation of the Budget and the commitment of the government. He highlighted that the country is working with a vision towards preventive and holistic health, with hundreds of new medical colleges opening in many districts.

The Prime Minister noted that through Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Arogya Mandir, healthcare services are being expanded to villages across the country, while India’s traditions of yoga and Ayurveda are gaining popularity worldwide. Emphasising the rise of care economy, Mr Modi said that the growing global demand for care givers is creating new skill-based employment opportunities for lakhs of young people in the country.

The Prime Minister expressed pride in the increasing number of women in STEM fields. Mr Modi reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for daughters in futuristic technologies. Calling for a robust research ecosystem that encourages young researchers to innovate and experiment without barriers, he emphasised that a research ecosystem has to be created where young researchers can get the full opportunity to experiment and work on new ideas.

Discussing the relation between education, employment, and enterprise, the Prime Minister highlighted the promotion of the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector. Asserting that India is moving towards an innovation-driven economy, the Prime Minister called upon academic institutions to transform their campuses into hubs of industry collaboration and research-driven learning to provide students with essential real-world exposure.