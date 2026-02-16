Unani Day clebrations showcase innovation and evidence-based medicine

Last Updated on February 16, 2026 12:14 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Mumbai Hosts Landmark Unani Conference; Experts Call for Strong Scientific Validation

The grand celebrations of Unani Day 2026, along with the two-day National Conference on “Innovation and Evidence in Unani Practice,” concluded here Sunday marking a significant milestone in strengthening the future of Unani medicine in India’s evolving healthcare landscape.

The conference witnessed participation from eminent scholars, policymakers, researchers, industry leaders, practitioners, and students from across the country. The event served as a major platform for discussions on the future roadmap of Unani medicine, with a strong emphasis on its role in the era of evidence-based healthcare and modern scientific validation.

Unani Day was celebrated on 14 February 2026, commemorating the rich legacy and contributions of the Unani system of medicine in India. The concluding day of the conference featured a scientific workshop inaugurated by Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare.

Earlier, the Minister also inaugurated the renovated Co-location Centre of the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM) at the historic J. J. Hospital campus, a move aimed at strengthening clinical services, research capacity, and patient-care infrastructure for Unani medicine.

The valedictory session was graced by Prof. Asim Ali Khan, President, Board of Unani, Siddha & Sowa-Rigpa (BUSS), National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), Ministry of Ayush, as the Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, Prof. Khan stressed the urgent need to strengthen academic standards, enhance scientific research, and promote innovation to ensure global recognition and wider mainstream integration of Unani medicine.

Several prominent dignitaries attended the event, including Dr. M. A. Qasmi, Advisor (Unani), Ministry of Ayush; Dr. Younis Iftikhar Munshi, Deputy Director General, CCRUM; Dr. Zahir I. Kazi, President, Anjuman-i-Islam College, Mumbai; Hakeem Khursheed Murad, Chairman, Vedaan Group, Bareilly; and Dr. Masroor Qureshi, Research Officer (Unani) and Nodal Officer (J.J. Co-location), RRIUM, Mumbai.

Special felicitation was accorded to Prof. (Dr.) Qazi Rashid Anwar and Dr. Jaleel, Vice Principal, ZVM Unani Medical College and Hospital, Pune, for their notable contributions to Unani education and healthcare.

The conference concluded with renewed commitment from stakeholders to promote research, innovation, and evidence-driven practices in Unani medicine, while also strengthening collaboration between institutions, policymakers, and the healthcare industry to ensure the system’s sustainable growth and global outreach.

The conference featured nine thematic scientific sessions focusing on innovation, evidence generation, drug standardization, regimenal therapies, Ilaj-bil-Ghiza (dietotherapy), translational research, genomics, artificial intelligence, and integration of modern technologies with classical Unani principles.

Scientific Session I – Innovations in Unani Formulations and Drug Development

Scientific Session II – Advancing Evidence-Based Research in Unani Medicine

Scientific Session III – Translational Research in Unani Medicine

Scientific Session IV – Advancements in Ilaj-bil-Ghiza (Nutrition & Lifestyle Management)

Scientific Session V – Innovations in Clinical Practice and Disease Management

Scientific Session VI – Recent Advancement in Unani Research

Scientific Session VII – Advancements in Ilaj-bil-Tadbir (Regimenal Therapy) and Health & Wellness

Scientific Session VIII – Role of Genomics and Artificial Intelligence in Unani R&D

Scientific Session IX – Evidence-Based Perspectives from Unani Classics and Drug Standardization

Key Highlights of the event

Exchange of 01 International and 08 National MoUs

Launch of CCRUM publications and Conference Souvenir

Launch of CCRUM Collaborative Expression of Interest (EoI) Web Portal and Mobile Applications

Presentation of Questionnaire for Assessment of Mizāj Insā

Conferment of NABL certification to RRIUM, Mumbai laboratories

