INS Sudarshini concludes her first port call at Salalah in Oman

Indian Navy’s sail training ship INS Sudarshini concluded her first port call at Salalah in Oman highlighting historic seafaring links between India and Oman and reinforcing friendship of the bridge of between the two navies. Ministry of Defence said that the visit marked a milestone in the ship’s ambitious ten-month trans-oceanic voyage, Lokayan 26, aimed atshowcasing India’s rich maritime heritage and the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam across the globe.