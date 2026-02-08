The Indian Awaaz

Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off Asansol–Bokaro train, inaugurates two bridges in West Bengal

Feb 8, 2026

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today virtually inaugurated the Siuri Road Over Bridge, Kumarpur Road Over Bridge and flagged off a new Asansol-Bokaro train service in West Bengal. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vaishanw said, these projects mark a significant step towards strengthening rail infrastructure, enhancing safety and improving regional connectivity in the state.

The Minister highlighted that this year, 14 thousand 205 crore rupees have been allocated for Railway in West Bengal, which is more than 3 times the average allocation between 2009-2014. He added, Railway Projects worth about 92 thousand crore rupees are continuing in West Bengal, which will facilitate infrastructural transformation in this State. Mr Vaishnaw also emphasised that more than a dozen new trains have been initiated to facilitate enhancement in rail connectivity for the people of the state.

