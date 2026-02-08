The Indian Awaaz

AMN Chouhan urges integrated farming models for small farmers

Feb 8, 2026

February 8, 2026

AMN

Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called upon Agri Scientists to develop Integrated farming models for small farmers. Interacting with the Scientists of the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research near Bengaluru today, Mr Chouhan said such models that integrate poultry, fisheries, animal husbandry, horticulture and other agriculture-based cultivation will help small farmers to get better income. He also asked them to reduce the number of years for the varieties and hybrids developed in labs to reach farmers from four to five years to just two years.

The Agriculture minister also emphasised achieving Atmanirbharta in the production of such varieties that are right now imported from abroad. Mr Chouhan also said that they should come out with varieties that have a longer shelf life. He added that the farmers should be trained in the processing of fruits and vegetables and their potential to export them.

