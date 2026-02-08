India, Malaysia Sign Key Cooperation Deals During PM Modi’s Kuala Lumpur Visit

Last Updated on February 8, 2026 11:09 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / Kuala Lumpur



India and Malaysia on Sunday finalised a series of cooperation agreements and key initiatives during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to Kuala Lumpur, marking fresh momentum in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The outcomes of the visit, finalised after discussions between senior representatives from both governments, reflect deepening bilateral engagement across strategic, economic, cultural and social domains. The documentation exchanged during the visit encompasses a range of sectors from digital cooperation and security to vocational training and health.

Among the agreements exchanged were an Audio-Visual Co-production Agreement to boost cultural and media collaboration, and a Memorandum of Understanding on Disaster Management Cooperation aimed at improving joint preparedness for emergencies. Both sides also signed an MoU on Cooperation in Combating and Preventing Corruption and an Exchange of Letters on renewed cooperation for United Nations Peacekeeping.

In the technology and industrial domain, the governments exchanged an Exchange of Notes on Cooperation in Semiconductors, underlining mutual interest in strengthening capabilities and supply chains in this critical sector. A Framework Agreement on the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) was also finalised, reflecting shared commitment to biodiversity and sustainable development.

To support social welfare, India and Malaysia signed a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation of India and the Social Security Organisation of Malaysia to enhance social security programmes for Indian citizens working in Malaysia. Agreements on Vocational Education and Training and Security Cooperation between the two national security councils were also exchanged, signalling broader institutional linkages.

Health cooperation took a step forward with an Exchange of Notes on Cooperation in Health and Medicine, aimed at strengthening bilateral outreach on medical research and related initiatives. Alongside these formal documents, both sides also received the report of the 10th Malaysia-India CEO Forum, highlighting private sector perspectives on trade, investment and future collaboration.

In addition to formal agreements, the visit saw several key announcements intended to enhance connectivity and people-to-people ties. India and Malaysia agreed to establish an Indian Consulate General in Malaysia, which is expected to expand consular services and strengthen commercial ties. A dedicated Thiruvalluvar Centre will be set up at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur to nurture academic and cultural linkages, accompanied by the institution of Thiruvalluvar Scholarships for Malaysian nationals.

Digital payments cooperation received a boost through an agreement between NPCI International Limited (NIPL) and PayNet Malaysia to develop cross-border payment linkages, aimed at facilitating seamless financial transactions for travellers and businesses. A MoU between University of Cyberjaya and the Institute of Training and Research in Ayurveda was also signed, expanding academic collaboration in traditional knowledge and health sciences.