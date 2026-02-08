NSA Ajit Doval meets Canadian counterpart to strengthen India-Canada security cooperation

Last Updated on February 8, 2026 11:24 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met the National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada during his visit to Ottawa. The visit was part of the regular bilateral security dialogue between the two sides, which took place yesterday.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, during the meeting, both sides acknowledged the progress on initiatives aimed at supporting the safety and security of their countries and citizens. They agreed to a shared work plan to guide bilateral cooperation on national security and law enforcement issues and to enable practical collaboration on respective priorities.

The Ministry said that it was agreed that each country would establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers and that their respective agencies would build on working relationships. It added that this important step will help streamline bilateral communications and enable timely information sharing on issues of mutual concern to Canada and India, such as the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and transnational organised criminal networks.

The two sides also committed to formalising cooperation on cybersecurity policy and information sharing on cybersecurity issues, as well as continuing discussions on cooperation related to fraud and immigration enforcement, consistent with domestic laws and international obligations. NSA Doval also met with Canada’s Minister for Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, on Friday.