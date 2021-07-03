INS Sarvekshak completes survey around MV X-Press Pearl off Colombo

AMN/ WEB DESK

Indian Navy’s Hydrographic Survey Ship Sarvekshak successfully completed survey action around the site of ill-fated MV X-Press Pearl today and handed over the survey data to the Sri Lankan authorities. The ship equipped with the state of the art survey equipment including the Side Scan Sonar, was deployed on 25+ June at the request of Government of Sri Lanka.

The survey operations in three search areas around the wreck was progressed in coordination with Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka’s National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA). The ship undertook a total of 807 miles of Side Scan Sonar survey and identified 54 prominent underwater debris from MV X-Press Pearl and also one additional uncharted wreck.

INS Sarvekshak, is based at Southern Naval Command at Kochi and is fitted with state-of-the-art survey equipment like Deep Sea Multi beam echo sounder system, Side Scan Sonar, Sound Velocity Profilers and a fully automated digital surveying and processing system.