FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Dec 2022 12:35:15      انڈین آواز

Ink thrown on Maha Min Patil over Ambedkar, Phule remarks

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

A protester in Pune’s satellite town of Chinchwad on Saturday hurled ink on Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil over his controversial statements on Dr Balasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule.

A day after the minister stirred up a hornet’s nest through his remark that late Ambedkar and Phule “begged” money from people to set up schools, scores of students owing allegiance to the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) tried to block the convoy of his cars and staged a black flag demonstration while he was on his way to attend a community function.

The ink attack on Patil came little later when he came out of a party worker’s residence from where he headed for a community function organised in memory of Swami Mahasadhu Morya.

Soon after he hurled ink on the minister’s face, the police detained him. The identity of the person who indulged in the ink attack on the minister was not immediately known.

Before long, the video of the ink attack on the minister went viral. The ruling BJP leaders hit out at the miscreant and the behind the ink attack on their minister.

Talking to media persons after the attack, Patil said: “I am not going to get scared by this kind of attacks. Whoever behind this attack should come out in the open and take on me directly”.

Patil came in severe criticism for his controversial remark made at a university programme held on Friday at Paithan in Aurangabad, where he said: “Those who set up schools like Ambedkar, Phule did not depend on government aid. They started schools by begging for money from people. They told people:‘I’m starting a school, please give me money’.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حلال صنعت پر ترکی میں عالمی کانفرنس

اے ایم اینعالمی حلال سربراہی اجلاس اور اسلامی تعاون تنظیم او ...

جدیدیت کی طرف سعودی عرب کا بڑھتا قدم

سعودی عرب جو اپنی پدرانہ، جاگیردارانہ اور کی روایات کے لیے ج ...

ایئر انڈیا کے کیبن کریوکے لیے نئے ضابطے پر تنازع

جاوید اخترہندوستانی ایئرلائن کے لیے اخلاقی آداب کے نئے قوان ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart