Infiltration attempts thwarted to great extent this year: Lt General BS Raju

WEB DESK

Indian Army has been able to thwart infiltration attempts at the border to a great extent this year and the same is expected to help in improving the internal situation. Lieutenant General BS Raju, GOC Chinar Corps said told Media in Srinagar today.

He said that last year, the figure for infiltration from Pakistan was around 130 and this year it is less than 30. The Lieutenant General said that as per intelligence inputs, there are around 250-300 terrorists at launchpads on the Pakistani side. However, he said that they have been able to keep them at bay despite their regular attempts of trying to infiltrate.