AMN

Industrialists, Economists, Banking and tax experts hail budget 2021 as visionary and reformative. ASSOCHAM President Vineet Agarwal has said that the Finance Minister has given a booster dose to the economy through six pillars of mega rise in capital expenditure on healthcare, physical infrastructure without putting much pressure on the taxpayers.

Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( JCCI) has welcomed the union budget 2021. President of JCCI Arun Gupta, said that “Modi government’s announcement of increasing the budget for the health sector is appreciable.”

The economists and industry chambers of West Bengal have also welcomed the Union Budget. The president of

Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industries Dr. Arpan Mitra lauded the Union Finance Minister for allocating 20,000 crore rupees for the public sector banks.