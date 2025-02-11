Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Indo-Israel Partnership Combines Innovation with Cost-Effective Production: Piyush Goyal

Feb 12, 2025
Indo-Israel Partnership Combines Innovation with Cost-Effective Production: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal today said that the Israeli delegation at the third India-Israel CEO Forum is the largest delegation that has stepped out of Israel to any other country so far. Briefing media after the forum in New Delhi, the minister informed that over 130 businesspersons from diverse segments of innovation, security, and aviation, among others, are participating in the forum.

He underscored that the Indo-Israel partnership has mutual benefits with Israel’s innovation coupled with India’s cost-effective production capability, skill, and talent. He expressed hope that the partnership will foster increased trade, investment, and engagement between government and engagements. Mr. Goyal hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as decisive leaders who have fought terrorism.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Why is Indian stock market faltering?

Feb 12, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Role of business between India-France expanding as bilateral ties matures: Jaishankar

Feb 11, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Net Direct Tax Collection Rises 14.69% to ₹17.78 Lakh Crore

Feb 11, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Recommendation to reduce marriage age in Nepal opposed by Women

12 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Preparations going on for elections in December

12 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Why is Indian stock market faltering?

12 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Indo-Israel Partnership Combines Innovation with Cost-Effective Production: Piyush Goyal

12 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!