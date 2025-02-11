Indo-Israel Partnership Combines Innovation with Cost-Effective Production: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal today said that the Israeli delegation at the third India-Israel CEO Forum is the largest delegation that has stepped out of Israel to any other country so far. Briefing media after the forum in New Delhi, the minister informed that over 130 businesspersons from diverse segments of innovation, security, and aviation, among others, are participating in the forum.

He underscored that the Indo-Israel partnership has mutual benefits with Israel’s innovation coupled with India’s cost-effective production capability, skill, and talent. He expressed hope that the partnership will foster increased trade, investment, and engagement between government and engagements. Mr. Goyal hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as decisive leaders who have fought terrorism.