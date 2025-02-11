Role of business between India-France expanding as bilateral ties matures: Jaishankar

At the 14th India-France CEO Meeting, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar emphasised the importance of trust and transparency in the digital era, calling them shared values between India and France.

Speaking on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris, he highlighted the vast potential for collaboration in AI, software development, and cybersecurity. Dr. Jaishankar noted that 2026 has been designated as the India-France Year of Innovation, underscoring the need for a multipolar world to shape AI development with minimal bias.

He also stressed the importance of diversified production, resilient supply chains, and deeper business collaborations between the two nations. He urged business leaders to weigh in on India’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and spoke about India’s clean energy transition and rapid infrastructure growth in railways, airports, highways, and ports. The minister also described the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a potential game-changer for economic ties between India and France.

The External Affairs Minister said that the role of business between India and France is expanding as the bilateral relationship matures. Dr. Jaishankar highlighted that India and France are two nations with a tradition of independent mindsets. He said the bilateral ties are trust-driven and value-based, and both India and France are working together to strengthen each other’s position.

Dr. Jaishankar remarked that India and France are moving from a buyer-seller phase towards deeper collaboration. He added that Make in India has opened up new possibilities. He, however, stated that the current levels of trade and investment are way below the levels they should be.