India’s recovery Rate improves to 96.80%, Over 46,000 new cases reported in 24 hrs

India’s covid recovery Rate has further increased to 96.80 per cent. Total Recoveries across the country so far are over 2 crore 93 lakh.

Over 58 thousand patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 46th consecutive day.

Over 46 thousand new cases were reported in last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload declined to over 5 lakh 72 thousand.

Active cases constitute 1.89 per cent of total cases. Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5 per cent and currently at 2.81 per cent.

Daily positivity rate is at 2.94 per cent and it is less than 5 per cent for 21 consecutive days.

979 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.