India’s human values can bring lasting solution to tragedies like 9/11 terror attack:PM Modi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that our efforts should continue to protect human values. Referring to the 9/11 terror attack in 2001, the Prime Minister said, this date in the history of the world is known for the attack on humanity, but this date also taught a lot to the whole world. He said, India’s human values can bring lasting solution to tragedies like 9/11 terror attack.

Mr. Modi said that a century ago in 1893, Swami Vivekananda introduced the world to the human values of India at the World Parliament of Religions held in Chicago.