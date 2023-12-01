India’s focus on infrastructure is empowering economy and giving it fillip: Piyush Goyal

AMN

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India’s focus on infrastructure is empowering the economy and giving it a fillip.

Addressing the inaugural session of 3rd India Debt Capital Market Summit 2023 in New Delhi today, Mr Goyal said, massive investments both from the government and the private sector is boosting the infrastructural capabilities of the country.

He pointed out that the country is the fifth largest economy in the world and the fastest growing economy at 7.6 per cent in second quarter of this fiscal. The Minister said, the stock market is also hitting a four trillion mark for the first time and India being among the top five global markets has huge opportunities.