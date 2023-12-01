इंडियन आवाज़     01 Dec 2023 06:32:47      انڈین آواز

India has emerged as leader in renewable energy sector: RK Singh

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy RK Singh says India has emerged as a leader in the renewable energy sector despite its carbon emissions being one of the lowest in the world. The Minister was addressing the media after inaugurating the two-day national conference on Energy transition and road travel and opportunities ahead in India began today at Gandhinagar.

The Minister said India has achieved the target of 40 percent of energy production from non-fossil fuel sources. The minister said the country is producing 43 percent of its energy from non fossil fuel sources. He said India is also developing other green energy sources like Green hydrogen.

The Minister said the low availability of supply chain, and storage manufacturing capacity are the major concerns before the country today. Gujarat State Minister for Energy Kanu Bhai Desai said Gujarat is second in the country in Renewable energy production. The state has aiming to add 100 GW renewable energy with an estimated investment of 5 lakh crore in days ahead.

The aim of the conference is to promote clean energy and facilitate the energy transition. A total of 5 sessions will be held in this conference during which important aspects of the renewable energy sector will be discussed. More than two hundred and fifty delegates working in the energy and renewable energy sector from the country and abroad are participating in the two day conference.

