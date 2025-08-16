Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India’s electronics exports witnessed over 47% growth in the first quarter of 2025-26: Piyush Goyal

Aug 16, 2025
Last Updated on: 17 August 2025 12:01 AM
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India’s electronics exports have seen a surge of over 47 per cent in the first quarter of 2025-26 over the same quarter in 2024-25. In a social media post, Mr Goyal said, it is a sweet success story for Make In India, which has led to an exponential growth in the electronics production from 31 billion dollars to 133 billion dollars in a decade beginning 2014-15.

He said the government has created several enablers for making India Aatmanirbhar in manufacturing. Mr Goyal said, as a result, India has moved from having two mobile manufacturing units in 2014 to over 300 today. He said, one of the greatest journeys has been the transformation from a mobile importer to becoming the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer.

The Minister said, the electronics sector has also generated large-scale employment opportunities with solar modules, networking devices, charger adapters and electronic parts also playing a key role in strengthening the exports

