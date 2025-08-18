Bangladesh Resumes Onion Imports from India After 5-Month Gap

AMN / DHAKA

Bangladesh interim government has given permission to import onions from India’s land ports to check spiral hikes in price. After a gap of five and a half months, Bangladeshi importers got permission to import onions from India through the land ports. The first consignment of 150 tonnes of onions arrived in Bangladesh from India yesterday afternoon through the Hili Land Port in Dinajpur, according to a government official posted at the port.

Another consignment of 660 tonnes of onions in 23 trucks arrived through the Sonamasjid land port in Chapainawabganj yesterday evening. Hili land port sources said that the last import of Indian onions took place on 2 March, when a truck carrying 29 tonnes entered Bangladesh.

Since then, as prices of locally grown onions fell and demand for Indian onions declined, importers ceased bringing them in. Recently, however, with onion prices rising again in domestic markets, importers applied to the Ministry of Agriculture for approval to resume imports.