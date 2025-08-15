NHAI Launches FASTag Annual Pass, Sees Massive Adoption on Day One

Sudhir Kumar

In a significant step toward promoting digital solutions and improving ease of travel for citizens, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully launched the FASTag Annual Pass across approximately 1,150 toll plazas on national highways and expressways from August 15, 2025. The move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of leveraging technology to improve governance and public convenience.

The FASTag Annual Pass has received a remarkable response on its first day of implementation. As per NHAI data, by 7 PM on August 15, nearly 1.4 lakh users had already purchased and activated the new pass. Additionally, toll plazas recorded about 1.39 lakh transactions through the system within the same timeframe.

To ensure a hassle-free experience, NHAI has deployed nodal officers and officials at each toll plaza, while the RajmargYatra app is being extensively used — with 20,000 to 25,000 concurrent users at any given time. Users with the new annual pass have also been receiving real-time SMS confirmations indicating zero deduction of toll charges.

The FASTag Annual Pass offers a convenient and cost-effective alternative for frequent highway users. By paying a one-time fee of ₹3,000, users can enjoy toll-free travel for one year or up to 200 crossings, whichever is earlier. This pass is valid for non-commercial vehicles equipped with a valid FASTag and can be activated within two hours via the RajmargYatra app or the NHAI website.

To support the growing volume of users and address customer concerns, the 1033 National Highway Helpline has been upgraded with the addition of more than 100 executives to handle queries and grievances related to the annual pass.

With over 8 crore FASTag users and a 98% penetration rate, India has witnessed a transformation in its Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system. The introduction of the annual pass is expected to further streamline toll collection, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance commuter satisfaction on national highways and expressways.

The NHAI is committed to continuously upgrading the travel experience on highways and believes that the FASTag Annual Pass will emerge as a game-changer in enabling smooth, tech-driven, and economical road travel across the country.