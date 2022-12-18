FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indians protest against Pak Foreign Minister’s remarks on PM Modi

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Bhartiya Janata Party, BJP on Saturday held nationwide protests against Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto’s derogatory statement relating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP Senior leaders and Party workers led the protest in various States including Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Telangana and Rajasthan. In the national capital, the BJP workers also took out a protest march, condemning the remarks of Bhutto.

On Saturday, the BJP in a statement said, the Pakistani Foreign Minister’s remark is highly derogatory, defamatory and full of cowardice. He said that his statement is aimed at diverting global attention from Pakistan’s collapsing economy, lawlessness and anarchy and form the fact that Pakistan has become the major sanctuary for terrorists.

In Uttar Pradesh, the agitation against Bhutto’s remark started yesterday as BJP State president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issued a statement calling his remarks against Mr. Modi as “shameful”. The protesters held placards and staged protests in various districts including Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Mahoba and Prayagraj.  BJP leaders in Pune led by Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule held a protest at Tilak Chowk.

In Gujarat also, BJP workers carried out statewide protests against Pakistan’s Foreign Minister. Bhartiya Janata party also launched a protest in Maharashtra. In Karnataka and Telangana also, several leaders and protestors took out rallies and raised slogans against Bilawal Bhutto and Pakistan and demanded an unconditional apology.

